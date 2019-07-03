‘He was dead’: Miracle after cop hit by stolen BMW

WHEN Senior Constable Aaron Izzard was critically injured by a stolen car his family were told to start preparing for a funeral.

But within three months he had recovered from his critical injuries and managed to get back to his role in the specialised Public Safety Response Team, attending some of the most high-profile police jobs in the southeast.

"My boss was called in, along with my direct family, and informed that I was pretty much … passed away, they were doing one last (brain) scan but two others had come back as nothing," Sen- Constable Izzard said.

"So, basically, (they were told) to start organising the funeral, however, if by chance I was to live, I would never walk, talk or have memory again."

Senior Constable Aaron Izzard with his partner Senior Constable Luke Hedges, who told The Courier-Mail: “I just thought he was dead”. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

Despite his miraculous recovery, Sen-Constable Izzard doesn't remember the moment he was hit by the stolen car in Chermside last September. But his colleague, Senior Constable Luke Hedges does. "I just thought he was dead," Sen-Constable Hedges said.

The drama started when a BMW sped past the police officers and they turned on their lights and tried to talk to the driver in a car park.

Sen-Constable Izzard was struck by the car, rolled on to the roof and was carried some distance before being thrown off, causing him to hit his head on a gutter.

"There was Aaron laying lifeless, head in the gutter, 30-40m down the road," Sen-Constable Hedges said.

"After about 10 seconds of trying to get some sort of sense out of him he starting groaning," he said, adding that his arm was soaked in blood as he helped him.

The stolen car was so damaged it crashed nearby, with police arresting two men who have been charged.

Senior Constable Aaron Izzard posing at Public Safety Response Team (PSRT), Brisbane 2nd of July 2019. Aaron was critically injured and on life support in September last year. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

After being stabilised by his colleagues and paramedics, Sen-Constable Izzard was rushed to hospital in a critical condition with a cracked skull, a broken eye socket, chipped teeth, broken ear drum and abrasions.

He was on life support for 10 days.

When he woke he was told he had a traumatic brain injury. He also lost about 30kg in hospital.

"You lose your ability to do anything including walking, talking, memory, absolutely everything," he said.

Despite his miraculous recovery, Sen-Constable Izzard doesn’t remember the moment he was hit by the stolen car in Chermside last September. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

After seeing specialists, including a speech therapist, he started walking again.

He puts his recovery down to his sheer determination. "My last memory of that shift was getting a slice of rocky road and a coffee," he said.

"I've lost my sense of smell and taste forever so it was the last meal to go out on, it was a good coffee too."

Due to the seriousness of his injuries he wasn't allowed to drive for six months.

Sen-Constable Izzard said the accident had cost him tens of thousands of dollars. He is going through a process to make a claim which can't begin until 2021.

For his remarkable recovery and police work, Sen-Constable Izzard has been nominated for a QBANK Everyday Heroes Award.

A recovery account has been set up at QBANK: Aaron Izzard Fund, BSB: 704052 Account: 100189013