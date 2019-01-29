'He was choking me': man says security used excess force

A LISMORE man has accused a security guard of choking him outside a popular bar.

Photos and videos of the incident have been circulating on social media after the alleged incident, which occurred on Woodlark St on Saturday night.

Lismore man Mitch Barber said he was trying to break up the fight when he was grabbed from behind by a security guard, who then held him on the ground and choked him.

The 20-year-old said the dramas began inside nearby venue Mary G's, where he alleges a man pinched a female friend on the bottom.

Mr Barber said he confronted this man before being attacked by another.

"I said to him "leave mate just leave" and as they were getting kicked out his mate came up and headbutted me, I threw my drink at him and he was tackled by security," he said.

Mr Barber said he was then kicked out of the venue.

Part of what followed was captured on video.

Footage shot from a distance shows a number of people struggling with each other in the street and one man removing his shirt before darting into the fray.

A man, appearing to be wearing a security uniform, is then shown holding a person down several metres away from the main group.

Photos of the incident show Mr Barber being held down, with a security officer's hand on the side of his face.

"I was trying to break up a fight and he grabbed me from behind and kept saying stop resisting," Mr Barber said.

"But I couldn't say anything back (because) he was choking me that bad.

"All I could remember is my girlfriend crying and saying 'let him go'."

Mr Barber hoped action would be taken against the security guard.

He said police had attended the scene and took his details.

Richmond Police District Inspector Susie Johnston confirmed police were called to the incident in Woodlark St about 10.30pm on Saturday.

Insp Johnston said limited details were available at this time.

She said there were "a couple of people of interest" referred to in police notes about the incident but that no charges had been laid.

She said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Mary G's declined to comment about the incident and Lismore City Council and its security contractor, Summerland Security, have been approached for comment.