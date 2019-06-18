‘He was a great bloke with big heart’

The family of a man killed by a car on Sunday night have paid tribute to a loveable larrikin and talented surfer as police continue to investigate the "horror" accident which claimed his life.

Family and friends will gather at the Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Life Saving Club from 4pm today to remember Luke Hansen, 25.

The Gold Coast man was killed in a pedestrian accident at Elanora just before 9pm on Sunday, after spending the day fishing with an old high school friend.

Both men were struck by the vehicle; Mr Hansen's friend suffering "significant" head, pelvic and hip injuries.

Five ambulances attended the scene. Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit attempted to save the pair.

Luke Hansen has been remembered as a keen surfer. Picture: Facebook

Bystanders rushed to perform CPR on the corner of Doubleview Dr and Attandale St but Mr Hansen could not be saved.

Police were investigating whether the pair had been fighting in the street before the fatal blow, an allegation firmly refuted by friends of the men yesterday.

Mr Hansen's aunt, Sharon Hansen said the family was "devastated" and was still trying to process what had happened.

Ms Hansen said her heart was "breaking" following the "horror" news.

His uncle Carl Hansen told the Bulletin his nephew was well-loved and cared about his mates.

"He's a great bloke with big heart … he loved going out for barbecues and parties with huge groups of friends, he was truly a legend," he said.

"He was popular with everyone."

Carl Hansen with his nephew Luke, who was killed in a pedestrian accident at Elanora. Picture: Facebook

Known as "Chip" to mates, Mr Hansen was still in contact with plenty of his Palm Beach Currumbin State High School classmates.

A machine operator at Neumann Steel in Currumbin, Mr Hansen had been planning to move away to the mines as soon as he had earned his truck licence.

Workmate Timoci Rokosuka said Mr Hansen was like "a little brother" at work with big dreams for the future.

"I'd always give him advice," he said.

"He loved his family, especially his grandparents."

Friends shared their grief on social media yesterday and said they were "shocked" by his passing.

Luke Hansen was “popular with everyone” according to family members. Picture: Facebook

"Still can't believe this has happened to you," Shenay Saverin wrote.

"I remember just seeing you the other night and how happy you were. You've made such an impact on my whole family's life and so many others."

Mr Hansen's friend was due to undergo surgery yesterday((MON)).

The forensic crash unit is continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.