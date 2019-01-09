Bikie boss ambushed by man with fake gun

Tajjour said he will be launching his own YouTube channel shortly.

THE national president of one of Australia's most powerful outlaw motorcycle clubs has been ambushed by a man hiding in bushes outside his home while brandishing a fake pistol.

Convicted killer and Nomads bikie boss Moudi Tajjour uploaded the strange encounter on his popular Instagram account, which showed the bikie boss confronting the unknown man.

"How about this f**king weirdo," Tajjour can be heard saying as he films the stranger.

"Sends a message on Facebook saying: 'if I can get close enough to kill you, will you hire me as your security' … I come out in the morning and this f*ck is standing near my building."

The man who confronted Tajjour with a water pistol. Picture: Instagram

The Nomads national president then turns the camera on himself.

"F**ker crept up with a water pistol. This f**king weirdo mother f**ker," he says, before stepping agressivly to the man who quickly cowers away.

"I'll f**king knock you out, you little c***. Trying to f**king scare me. The little f**king c*nt thinks it's a game."

The man apologises before being forced to remove the water pistol from his pocket.

"Take the water pistol out, you f**king weirdo. Get the f**k out of here. If you ever come back, I will cave your f**king skull in," Tajjour said.

Tajjour forces the man to remove the water pistol. Picture: Instagram

Tajjour then shared a screenshot of the previous message exchange between the pair, which saw the man tell the bikie boss he was "too easy to get".

After Tajjour said he wasn't concerned as his enemies are "weak maggots" who are "dumb and unorganised", the man said it was the "lone wolf/contractor" he needed to worry about.

"I'll prove it to you. How about this … If I can find and get close enough to you to shoot you with a water pistol, would you consider my services?," he wrote.

Tajjour accepted the challenge, although appeared shocked when it turned out to be a legitimate request.

Moudi Tajjour (left) with his older brother Simon Tajjour who is currently serving time in prison.

Following the interaction, Tajjour addressed people who told him he should have fled from the scene once he saw someone lurking around his building with a weapon.

"People are saying I should have legged it because I didn't know if he had a real gun," he said.

"Leg it? What do you mean leg it? I leg it and then they put it on the news and say Tajjour ran from the gunman. No way in the world. I'd rather get executed and put up a fight.

"The guy is going to catch you anyway and whole world will think you're a coward.

"When I saw him standing in the bushes, I didn't know who it was but I though 'I'm gone'. Lucky for me it was just some little flop gronk with a water pistol and not a real gun."

The encounter comes as Tajjour announced he will be working with a production company to launch his YouTube channel.

In a separate post, he said the channel would give people a look at his day-to-day life.

"I never actually show what I do day to day [sic] but I have been approached by a production company and there keen to work with me on a daily basis," he wrote.

"I promise u [sic] my life daily routine will keep u [sic] interested in watching daily my life."

Despite previously posting that his lifestyle could see him "end up on the wrong side of a gun or a knife", the high-profile bikie said his YouTube channel would show where he frequents and what he does on daily basis.

Moudi Tajjour said he didn’t believe the man would actually turn up. Picture: Instagram