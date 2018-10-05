‘He shouldn’t be on the streets’

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller in his offices in Sydney on Tuesday. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller in his offices in Sydney on Tuesday. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

A MAN who allegedly raped a 13-year-old boy in the front yard of his Sydney home is now free on bail in a decision that has outraged the community.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has admitted that Moud Ul Hasan Nuri "shouldn't be walking the streets" and has ordered an urgent review into the case.

"This is a high level, horrendous offence, against a 13-year-old boy," Commissioner Fuller told 2GB radio.

"We don't always get what we want but from my perspective, we should've stood up and asked for the matter to be bail refused."

Nuri, 40, allegedly approached the child outside his family home in Doonside last Friday evening after they had been chatting on an app.

Police documents viewed by news.com.au allege Nuri pushed the boy to the ground and "had sexual intercourse without consent … knowing that (the boy) had not consented".

Moud Ul Hasan Nuri leaves Penrith Local Court after being charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent, allegedly committed against a 13-year-old boy. Picture: AAP

The alleged attack was stopped when his mother rushed to his aid, prompting the alleged offender to run to his car and drive away.

While they had chatted and agreed to meet, police say the boy changed his mind and deleted the app, but Nuri allegedly went to the property anyway.

It took Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad detectives less than two days to track him down and arrest him.

A custody sergeant refused bail but when the matter went to court on Monday, no objection was made and Nuri walked out.

"The right assessment, in terms of community safety, was the one that was made at the police station to bail refuse the individual," Commissioner Fuller said.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller is not happy that the man was bailed and has ordered a review of the case. Picture: AAP

"I was on the phone yesterday knowing he was back in court. I couldn't actually appeal it. I am disappointed.

"There was so much good police work to capture this fellow and good work by the custody sergeant. These sorts of people shouldn't be walking the streets."

In addition to officers watching Nuri "like a hawk", Commissioner Fuller said he had ordered an immediate review of the facts to see if the alleged offender could be brought back to court.

"We haven't given up … and if I can get the matter back before the court then … we will oppose bail … and I give the community that assurance that we will."

In the interview with a fiery Ray Hadley, Commissioner Fuller conceded there had been a stuff-up and that detectives who had pursued Nuri were rightly furious.

He also acknowledged that the man being bailed could put the community at risk.

"I accept that. We're not just washing this aside - (we) will pull this apart and if someone needs their bum kicked, they'll get it kicked."

The case has sent shockwaves through the community and prompted police to warn parents to be vigilant of their children's social media usage.

They recommend parents monitor the time children spend online and that they keep devices in a room accessible by family, rather than a personal bedroom.

"Spend time talking to your child about the dangers associated with online conversations, particularly when communicating with someone that they have only ever met online," NSW Police said in a statement.

Nuri was charged with sexual intercourse without consent. He appeared at Parramatta Bail Court on Monday where he was granted strict conditional bail.

Moud Ul Hasan Nuri was bailed on strict conditions, including not making contact with his alleged 13-year-old victim. Picture: AAP

That was extended on Thursday after Nuri briefly appeared in Penrith Court. He sat silently, wearing dark jeans, a beige jacket and glasses, before leaving the court without saying a word.

The matter was adjourned until December.

As part of his bail conditions, Nuri was forced to surrender his passport; advise of details of any mobile phone in his possession; regularly report to police and not contact or go within 500m of the alleged victim's address.