GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING

A PLAYER who suffered a fractured leg as a result of an ugly tackle in a Sunshine Coast soccer first grade game is seething after his opponent received a one-week suspension.

Kawana's Tim Lawson was brought down by Nambour Yandina's Joshua Cooke during a goalless draw at Yandina a fortnight ago.

The Daily has received footage of the potentially career-ending tackle.

It shows Mr Cooke catching Mr Lawson from behind. They fall to the ground and a member of the crowd can been heard saying "it's broken".

Mr Lawson, a 29-year-old carpenter with two young daughters, has since required multiple operations.

Tim Lawson suffered a badly fractured leg as a result of a tackle-gone-wrong. He is unhappy about the sentence for the offender being only 1 week. john mccutcheon

He has accepted an apology from the Englishman, who reiterated he meant no harm, but Mr Lawson is fuming at the punishment which was handed out.

"He kicked me so hard my bone punctured my shin pad," he said.

"I am absolutely furious that someone can do this on a soccer field and have a one-week suspension."

Mr Lawson, who has played for 22 years and once lived with ex-Socceroos star Robbie Kruse, was disappointed in the local association.

An x-ray of Tim Lawson's fractured leg after the tackle. Contributed

"I just feel disgusted by the lack of action from Sunshine Coast Football," he said. "Justice hasn't been served. My biggest concern out of this injury and what's happened to me is it now sets a precedent for future games."

Kawana coach Scott McLean initially described the tackle as the worst he's seen but has since said the club is keen to move on from the incident. "Tim also needs to move on and focus on his recovery," he added.

While SCF would not reveal how many matches Cooke was suspended for, Nambour Yandina coach Ian Runcie told the Daily it was for one game.

So Mr Cooke is free to lace up on Saturday night after missing last weekend's action.

Tim Lawson suffered a badly fractured leg as a result of a tackle-gone-wrong. He is unhappy about the sentence for the offender being only 1 week. john mccutcheon

Mr Runcie said his team included "the cleanest, nicest bunch of kids on the Coast. I don't coach them to go out there and kick (players), I coach them to play football".

Football Queensland state referee manager David Wiebe said "referees will caution or send a player from the field of play in accordance to the laws of the game."

"They do not impose a suspension. That is up to the local competition administrator.

"When it comes to the suspension the player faces for being sent off the administrator will refer to the local competition rules and the local disciplinary regulations. Some incidents during a game warrant a judicial process and they are arranged accordingly.

"The length of the suspension depends on what the send-off was for.

"All of the zones in Queensland use the Football Federation Australia national disciplinary regulations to help them determine how long a player is suspended for."

On this occasion it appears Cooke received a mandatory one-match suspension for serious foul play (when challenging for the ball).

Local association chairman Chris Dunk, who has suffered a leg injury before, said he sympathised with Lawson.

He also said: "At the moment we're putting a lot of time and effort into improving our referees. We've just employed a referee director," Mr Dunk said.

It appears Kawana can't object, with association office manager Lisa Green saying: "teams cannot appeal the length of sanctions for opposition players."



EARLIER: A player who suffered a fractured leg as a result of an ugly tackle in a Sunshine Coast soccer first grade game is seething after his opponent received a one-week suspension.

Kawana's Tim Lawson was brought down by Nambour Yandina's Joshua Cooke during a goalless draw at Yandina a fortnight ago.

The Daily has received footage of the potentially career-ending tackle.

It shows Cooke catching Lawson from behind. They fall to the ground and a member of the crowd can been heard saying 'it's broken'.

Lawson, a 29-year-old carpenter with two young daughters, has since required multiple operations.

He has accepted an apology from the Englishman, who reiterated he meant no harm, but Lawson is fuming at the punishment which was handed out.

"He kicked me so hard my bone punctured my shin pad," he said.

"I am absolutely furious that someone can do this on a soccer field and have a one-week suspension."

Bone pierces the shin pad of the player whose leg was shattered by an illegal tackle during a football game on the Sunshine Coast.

Kawana coach Scott McLean initially described the tackle as the worst he's seen but has since said the club is keen to move on from the incident.

"Tim also needs to move on and focus on his recovery," he added.

Nambour Yandina coach Ian Runcie told the Daily his team had "the cleanest, nicest bunch of kids on the Coast."

"I don't coach them to go out there and kick (players), I coach them to play football."