‘He couldn’t have handled that worse’

Tensions ran high during Monday's episode of The Block as the fiery stoush between Scott Cam and couple Mitch and Mark continued to play out.

On Sunday night, Mitch and Mark blew up at the host for continually referring to their upstairs living area as a "party room", implying he was making a pointed judgment about their lifestyle.

The thinly-veiled accusation resulted in an uncomfortable exchange in which Cam maintained he was merely delivering feedback by the judges who had praised contestants El'ise and Matt for designing their bedroom away from the "noisy people" next door.

While the explosive segment ended with Mitch saying he wished to put the argument to bed, footage aired tonight of him unleashing further on the host, saying Scott Cam should "Go f**k himself".

"By 2019 homophobic innuendos are f***ing not on," a furious Mitch told Cairns couple Tess and Luke backstage.

"F***ing done with comments from people like him, aimed at people like me. Go f**k yourself," he exclaimed before storming off.

Tonight, Cam hit back, telling the couple he was offended by their implications, explaining what he described as a "miscommunication".

Approaching the couple to "clear the air" after their "dust up", Cam said: "I want to make it clear when I say and when the judges say you're designing a home for people like you - they're referring to cashed up empty nesters like me and my wife, like you guys, like some of our friends who are in their 50s - that's who we're referring to.

"It's a bit concerning," he continued. "Nothing could be further from the truth if you thought we were just referring to something about sexuality or gay couples, that is absolutely not the case," Cam assured the couple.

Mark responded, "You and I had joked about it being a 'party house', that it's about people partying, going out, late nights and I said no we don't do that anymore … There was that connection made, but I understand now and I accept what you're saying."

Cam reiterated that he meant nothing of the sort, telling the couple he was "flabbergasted" as to why they were so upset, but was sorry they felt that way.

Mark seemed to accept the apology, but that wasn't the end of it.

On further discussing the couple's house design, Cam pointed out that having what the couple describe as a "service kitchen" in a living area would in fact make it an entertainment space.

"A kitchen that wraps around the room to service the living area with a bar area and food service points … You keep saying this is not the party house, which we're not going to call it anymore … " the host began before Mitch interjected; "It's an entertaining space."

The conversation ended with a frustrated Cam adding, "By the way, I know things were said about me, with regard to my character about you guys, and I don't accept that. I was offended and I was expecting you to say sorry once I explained it, but you didn't say sorry you said 'thank you'," he said, before storming off the building site.

Muttering to his partner, Mark said simply, "Oh well," to which Mitch responded, "Whoops."

The episode also included a compilation of times the seasoned house flippers had used the words "party room" or "party house" themselves.

Mitch and Mark had previously called their house an "entertainer's home" for "cashed up empty nesters like us", with Mitch adding excitedly in one episode, "party party party".

They had also told builders the room upstairs was for parties when discussing their floorplan.

Cam's comments - and the couple's reaction - have been the topic of fierce debate on social media, with many viewers agreeing the boys deserved an apology for what they saw as homophobic remarks.

Last night, viewers were again divided about who was in the wrong:

Geez Scott Cam couldn't have handled that much worse. Can't admit being wrong then gets aggressive to try and force an apology from the people he offended #TheBlock — Michael Stewart (@Michaells83) September 9, 2019

When you repeat offensive statements just to test whether they really hurt, only to find *those people* don' like it! @ScottyCam9 offered a conditional apology like a man-child. The man-feels and 'splainin' is embarrassing. You're in the wrong. Cop it on the chin. #TheBlock — JoKnight (@AyKojo) September 9, 2019

Mitch & Mark "We're building a entertainment area. Its going to be a entertainment area. Have you seen our entertainment area? Come look at our entertinament area"



Scotty - So you're building a entertainment area"



Mitch and Mark - "Stop calling it that Homophobe!" 🤦‍♂️#TheBlock — Dan Turner (@Big_DT23) September 9, 2019

Great work, Scotty, I thought you handled that well in the end. I hope the boys come/came through with an apology. Total misunderstanding #TheBlock — pmt (@pmt36) September 9, 2019

I thought the comment was about child free/empty nesters. I didn’t read it as homophobic. But then again, I’m not gay. I’ve not faced discrimination & I’m naive to what that must feel like. As empathetic as I am, I can’t judge how a comment makes another person feel. #TheBlock — jojo (@ohmymsjojo) September 9, 2019

#TheBlock here we go. The straight guy is offended. Because of course he is. — The Hippie And The Hounds (@Ziggy_Spider) September 9, 2019

How easy it is for us to get caught up on some words said forgetting about the previous few weeks and words that have been said. At the end of the day Mitch and Mark are designing a house for a specific market. Its faily obvs and totally OK #theblock @TheBlock — J W (@jasonwilson76) September 9, 2019

I totally get where Mitch and Mark are coming from I dont believe scotty ment it the way they felt like it came across but can you imagine going through years of people saying similar things of corse your going to take it that way. I am glad they stuck up for themselves #TheBlock — Lisa Brier (@brier_lisa) September 9, 2019

There is a massive difference between stereotyping and homophobia, Scotty is making an informed assumption about the boys, as in they said party party party about the room during the walk throughs not the judges. #TheBlock — Clare Shelton (@eternallyclare) September 9, 2019