He copped a fall, but later claimed a new bike

Zac Buckley claims his new bike at the C.ex McDonalds Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge on Sunday.

THE C.ex McDonald's Coffs Cycle Challenge proved a huge success with 567 riders enjoying a beautiful sunny winter's day along with a warm community atmosphere.

More than 400 participants rode in the four main events; the 20km, 40km, 60km and 100km rides while the 10km family ride attracted 56 families.

One young boy, Zac Buckley, age 9, fell off his bike at the 13km mark.

He had already ridden a great distance when he stumbled over what his mum, Joanna, believed to be some loose gravel.

Zac urged his mum to take him home after getting some first aid support but Joanna insisted they stay to enjoy the final stages of the event, which involved a random draw prize.

Astonishingly, Zac won the prize, a brand new bike with gears.

"Zac enjoys bike riding, but using a bike without gears has proven challenging for Zac, even though he manages the hills and always seems to keep up," Joanna said.

"Now that he has a brand new bike with gears, he is so excited to recover and start using his new bike." The $4000 bike was supplied by event sponsor Rainbow Cycles.