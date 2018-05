Emergency services were called to recover a mystery container off Boambee Beach today.

Trevor Veale

EMERGENCY services were called to Boambee Beach today after a mysterious object washed up on shore.

SES unit controller Mark Wyborn said an object, which appeared to be a barrel or something similar, washed up on the beach.

HAZMAT teams were called to investigate. The barrel was sealed and transported.

An investigation is underway into the origins of the container and how it came to be found on the beach.