Hazmat team moves in as investigations continue

WORTH THE WAIT: Kev Smith is glad to see the chemical containers gone. Contributed

CHEMICAL containers found dumped at a State Forest, north of Coffs Harbour, have been cleaned up by a specialist Hazmat team.

The labels reveal they were containers for various kinds of pesticides used in agriculture - some highly toxic like Spectrum 200SC and Lannate.

Many featured the drumMUSTER logo, which means they could have been disposed of freely and safely.

There was some concern at the time taken to clean up the toxic dump but a range of factors including weather and the remote location hampered efforts.

The containers were found by four-wheel-drive and camping guide Kev Smith at Wedding Bells State Forest, north of Woolgoolga on February 12.

He was looking for new trails for his four-wheel-drive tours when he found the pile of drums and containers along Knobbys Lookout Rd and the bottom end of Knobbys Fire Trail.

"Unfortunately I think it's just the tip of the iceberg as far as what goes on out there.”

On Friday the Forestry Corporation engaged a specialist hazardous materials contractor to go in and clean up the mess and it was disposed off safely with the assistance of the Coffs Harbour Waste Management Facility.

On Sunday Kev went to check it out and gave the job the thumbs up.

Prior to the clean up the Environmental Protection Authority also inspected the site and is urging the community to help find those responsible.

"The EPA is asking anyone who may have information about the dumping to contact their Environment Line on 131 555.”

Illegal dumping can also be reported at RIDonline.

The EPA has emphasised the serious nature of the offence and highlighted a number of potential penalties.

Individuals can face a maximum penalty of $250,000 for illegal dumping and, in the case of a continuing offence, a further daily penalty of $60,000. Corporations face a maximum penalty of $1million and in the case of a continuing offence, a further daily penalty of $120,000.