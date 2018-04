HAZMAT and fire teams were called to the Coffs CBD today following a significant oil spill on the road.

According to a Fire and Rescue Station Officer Nat La Macchia, a motorist attempting to park at Vernon St damaged the oil sump of the car, and proceeded to park at the corner of Harbour Dr and Gordon St.

HAZMAT and fire trucks were called to the scene after reports oil was spilling on the road.

Sawdust has since been placed on the road.