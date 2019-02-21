Menu
WHAT A MESS: Many of the containers have the drumMUSTER logo which means they can be disposed of freely and safely. Contributed
Hazmat team called in to clean up toxic dump

Janine Watson
21st Feb 2019 11:14 AM
A SPECIALIST team will travel to Wedding Bells State Forest, north of Woolgoolga, to clean up chemical containers found dumped over a week ago.

The community has expressed concern at the time taken to clean up the pile of pesticide containers but the Forestry Corporation has confirmed a specialist team will be on site today.

Due to the remote nature of the location, and forestry personnel fighting fires to our north, it has taken longer than anticipated.

"Forestry Corporation has engaged a contractor who is suitably skilled and equipped to manage hazardous material and it will be cleaned up and disposed of safely with the assistance of the Coffs Harbour Waste Management Facility," a forestry representative said.

Four-wheel-drive guide and nature-lover Kev Smith alerted authorities early last week and posted photos of the rubbish on social media. He says two large drums have since been removed - probably by the perpetrator after the photos were shared.

He was looking for new trails for his four-wheel-drive tours when he found the pile of drums and containers along Knobbys Lookout Rd and the bottom end of Knobbys Fire Trail.

"Unfortunately I think it's just the tip of the iceberg as far as what goes on out there."

Some of the pesticides are highly toxic including Spectrum 200SC and Lannate.

Many of the containers have the drumMUSTER logo, which means they can be disposed of freely and safely.

After some delays, the Environment Protection Authority has also inspected the site and concluded the dumping was quite old but Kev says he saw containers with a 2018 use-by date.

The EPA is urging the community to help find those responsible.

"Access and weather conditions hindered EPA access," a representative said.

"The EPA is asking anyone who may have information about the dumping to contact their Environment Line on 131 555."

The EPA has emphasised the serious nature of the offence and highlighted a number of potential penalties.

Individuals can face a maximum penalty of $250,000 for illegal dumping and, in the case of a continuing offence, a further daily penalty of $60,000. Corporations face a maximum penalty of $1,000,000 and in the case of a continuing offence, a further daily penalty of $120,000.

Illegal dumping can also be reported at RIDonline

