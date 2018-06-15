Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The incident is reportedly unfolding near an American Airlines plane at Sydney airport. Picture: 7 News
The incident is reportedly unfolding near an American Airlines plane at Sydney airport. Picture: 7 News
Breaking

Hazmat situation under way at Sydney airport

15th Jun 2018 9:27 AM

EMERGENCY services are responding to a suspected unknown substance that was found close to a passenger jet at Sydney airport.

Seven fire crews are on the tarmac, where they are understood to be assisting with a hazmat situation.

Emergency crews arrived at the airport about 8am.

The situation is reported to be unfolding near an American Airlines plane. It is unclear whether the plane had recently arrived at Sydney or was preparing to take off.

Sydney Airport has been contacted for comment.

More to come.

hazmat substance sydney sydney airport

Top Stories

    Cheapest fuel prices on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Cheapest fuel prices on the Coffs Coast

    News NEED to fill up your tank but looking for the petrol station with the lowest prices?

    Top tips to avoid a break and enter

    Top tips to avoid a break and enter

    News Security tips to help reduce your risk of being robbed.

    Cultural and Civic Space moves to next stage of planning

    premium_icon Cultural and Civic Space moves to next stage of planning

    News News from the latest Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

    Labor candidate concedes hard work is Fraser's legacy

    Labor candidate concedes hard work is Fraser's legacy

    News Andrew Fraser has been commended for his service by Labor

    Local Partners