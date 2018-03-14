Hazardous surf warning issued in Linda's wake

HAZARDOUS SURF: The Bureau of Meteorology issued hazardous surf and marine wind warnings for the Coffs Coast.

HAZARDOUS SURF: The Bureau of Meteorology issued hazardous surf and marine wind warnings for the Coffs Coast. Trevor Veale

TROPICAL cyclone Linda is expected to whip up the Coffs Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning and marine wind warning for the coast tomorrow.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue App, and consider their safety management plan.

A picture showing the "general" track of Tropical Cyclone Linda. North Coast Storm Chasers

The weather bureau said there was no tropical cyclone advice current for cyclone Linda.

North Coast Storm Chasers founder Antonio Parancin said the category one cyclone was moving south-west, tracking closer to the offshore areas of south-east Queensland.

Mr Parancin said Linda would not remain a cyclone for very long "due to some bad conditions approaching the system which will ultimately weaken and shred her apart”.

He said if she weakened enough it was possible the weakened system would come onshore south-east Queensland.