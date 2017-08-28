Hazardous surf warning issued for the Coffs Coast

BIG SEAS: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for the Coffs Coast.

The warning, issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, extends until Tuesday midnight.

Activities such as rock fishing, boating and swimming should be avoided.

A Hazardous Surf Warning is in place for the entire NSW coastline over the next 24hrs - please exercise caution!





Other affected areas include the Byron Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

NSW Police Marine Area Command advise:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

#HazardousSurf warning for #NSW coast. Conditions hazardous for activities such as rock fishing, boating & swimming.

A marine wind warning has also been issued for the Coffs Coast.