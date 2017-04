HAZARD REDUCTION: A 30 ha hazard reduction fire is burning at Fells Rd, 7 km south-east of Bellingen. Tuesday, April 11, 2017

A LARGE hazard reduction fire is currently burning south of Coffs Harbour.

The 30 ha blaze authorised by the Forest Corporation of NSW is burning at Fells Rd in Tarkeeth State Forest, 7 km south-east of Bellingen.

The hazard reduction burn is under control.

North of Coffs Harbour is another hazard reduction fire, burning at Arrawarra Headland.

The 1 ha fire is under control and was authorised by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.