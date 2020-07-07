Menu
Hazard reduction burning will take place today at Jagun Nature Reserve, Valla Beach, weather permitting.
News

Hazard reduction burn to protect small community

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@news.com.au
7th Jul 2020 12:30 PM
A HAZARD reduction burn is planned for today in Jagun Nature Reserve.

The burn is being conducted by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service with the NSW Rural Fire Service to reduce fuel loads and reduce the fire risk to the Valla Beach community.

Weather permitting, 8 hectares of bushland will be burned and all tracks within the reserve will be closed for the duration.

Smoke may be visible from the towns Valla Beach, Macksville, Urunga and Nambucca Heads.

NPWS stated their hazard reduction program for 2020 is focused on essential burns in areas close to neighbours and important assets.

And also to protect significant areas of habitat to ensure ongoing recovery of wildlife impacted by the summer bushfires.

"Undertaking burns when conditions are right to ensure they are safe and effective is an important part of managing the potential risk of bushfire to communities and the environment before next summer," the NPWS stated.

"All burns across NSW will continue to be co-ordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) to ensure the impact on the community, including from smoke, are assessed at a regional level."

Details on specific burns will be made available in advance on the Rural Fire Service website, 'Fires Near Me' app, and on NPWS Alerts website.

nsw national parks nsw rfs
