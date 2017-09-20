22°
Sport

Haynes set to captain Australia in Ashes

Brad Greenshields
by

WHEN the Southern Stars battle it out in Coffs Harbour for the Women's Ashes against the old enemy, Rachael Haynes is set to be the stand-in captain.

Rachael Haynes batting for Australia during the ICC Women's World Cup. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Rachael Haynes batting for Australia during the ICC Women's World Cup. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Australian captain and world class batter Meg Lanning underwent surgery on her troublesome right shoulder in August and has been ruled out for six to eight months, meaning she won't take any part in the 2017-18 home summer.

Australia's leader for the series against England, which begins in Brisbane on October 22, will be announced at NSW's Parliament House today but the Cricket Australia website is indicating Haynes has been given the nod.

> > > Click here to see all of the players profiled in the Advocate's Women's Ashes series

Haynes filled in as Australian skipper when Lanning was rested for two group matches during the recent World Cup in the United Kingdom. Now she is set to take on the role for the multi-format Ashes, which will see the Southern Stars play England in three ODIs, a day-night Test and three T20Is.

Haynes, 30, only returned to the Australian squad in February following a three-and-a-half-year absence, but was given the nod to stand in for Lanning at the World Cup ahead of experienced vice-captain Alex Blackwell to become Australia's 17th ODI captain.

Related Items

Topics:  alex blackwell australian womens cricket team coffs harbour cricket meg lanning rachael haynes southern stars womens ashes

Coffs Coast Advocate
Local landmark building passed in

Local landmark building passed in

Coffs office building still on the market

What's better than eating at Guzman y Gomez?

JOBS OPEN: The Guzman y Gomez Coffs Harbour store is hiring

The opening of the Coffs GYG is getting closer

Jetty on Coffs Creek burnt

Chris Horton inspects what's left of the timber jetty and looks in vain for missing gear.

Vandals lit fire, stole fishing gear

Paramedics issue warning after tools cause 'saw' point

SAW AND SORRY: A man who cut his leg with a chainsaw at Moonee Beach (not pictured) was one of 49 tool-related injuries paramedics responded to across NSW from July to September.

Man cuts leg with chainsaw at Moonee Beach

Local Partners

Nationals beckon for rising hockey star

COFFS Harbour has another state hockey representative after Beaches junior Breah Fischer chosen to play for the NSW under-13 Stars.

Help us put junior sport in the picture

Molly Williams makes a big pass on the hockey field.

Send in your junior sport photos so we can publish them in sport.

Spinner Zampa says Aussies have bowlers to turn to

Australia's Adam Zampa is looking forward to game two of the ODI series with India.

No doom and gloom in camp, says Zampa.