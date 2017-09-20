Haynes set to captain Australia in Ashes

WHEN the Southern Stars battle it out in Coffs Harbour for the Women's Ashes against the old enemy, Rachael Haynes is set to be the stand-in captain.

Rachael Haynes batting for Australia during the ICC Women's World Cup. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Australian captain and world class batter Meg Lanning underwent surgery on her troublesome right shoulder in August and has been ruled out for six to eight months, meaning she won't take any part in the 2017-18 home summer.

Australia's leader for the series against England, which begins in Brisbane on October 22, will be announced at NSW's Parliament House today but the Cricket Australia website is indicating Haynes has been given the nod.

Haynes filled in as Australian skipper when Lanning was rested for two group matches during the recent World Cup in the United Kingdom. Now she is set to take on the role for the multi-format Ashes, which will see the Southern Stars play England in three ODIs, a day-night Test and three T20Is.

Haynes, 30, only returned to the Australian squad in February following a three-and-a-half-year absence, but was given the nod to stand in for Lanning at the World Cup ahead of experienced vice-captain Alex Blackwell to become Australia's 17th ODI captain.