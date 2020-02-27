Hayley confirms second cheating scandal

After last night's wild ride of a MAFS dinner party, it's hard to imagine the insane plot of this season could thicken any further.

But according to Hayley Vernon, who was ostracised over her own "cheating scandal" with Michael in Wednesday night's episode, a second secret betrayal will soon come to light.

Hayley, 32, who was viciously slammed by Michael Goonan's wife Stacey Hampton across the table - before the entrees were even served - opened up to Mamamia about the rumoured affair between Stacey and fellow contestant Mikey Pembroke.

Mikey, who is "married" to Natasha Spencer, did not attend the dinner, claiming their relationship was "too fragile".

According to Hayley, however, Mikey and Stacey slept together "during the break".

She did not clarify whether this was the enforced production break two weeks ahead of when the explosive dinner party was filmed, or after filming wrapped.

"It turns out during the break, Stacey actually sleeps with Mikey Pembroke and Mikey calls me during the break and goes, 'I feel so bad for you that you've been vilified and I'm actually flying back to Italy,' Hayley said.

"Production actually paid for him to fly back from Italy to attend the reunion so he could confront Stacey," she added.

It has not been confirmed whether Stacey and Michael were still together at the time of the dalliance.

Hayley's revelation comes after Stacey vehemently denied she spent a night with Mikey, despite Mikey confirming the rumour as suggestive text message between the pair became public.

In a similar he-said, she-said battle to what viewers saw tonight, earlier this month, Mikey, 28, confirmed to news.com.au that he and Stacey, 25, had a "one-night stand" during filming last year while the couples were all staying in the same apartment complex.

Stacey slammed Hayley tonight for cheating, but as it transpires, she may have been involved in her own cheating scandal. Picture: Channel 9.

"I can confirm we did have sex, but it was clearly after Natasha and I had agreed with producers that our relationship was over, and Natasha knew we weren't together," Mikey told news.com.au, although he remained tight-lipped on the details of the encounter.

"I actually didn't want this (story) out as it's not the best way to end my time on the show, but it did happen."

Mikey's comments followed a statement given by Stacey to Woman's Day, in which she flatly denied anything had happened between them after they published leaked texts between the pair hinting at a secret relationship.

Stacey was livid in tonight’s explosive episode. Picture: Channel 9.

In her interview with Mamamia, Hayley also revealed that after her drunken pash with Michael - which was witnessed by Vanessa - Michael tried to convince her to deny the accusations at the dinner party.

Vanessa - who had left the show before the dinner party was filmed - was planning on outing the two to the group.

"Michael wanted to gaslight Vanessa and say she was crazy," Hayley said.

"Vanessa was the only girl I could trust in the experiment but for a split second I was going along with Michael, but (I couldn't) do this to a girl who's had my back," she said.

According to Hayley, the two women eventually hatched a plan to confront Michael and show the fellow contestants his true colours.

"Vanessa called up Stacey and we came together and said that we were going to pull Michael up on his bullsh*t because he had been denying it.

"Our plan was to go into the dinner party and Vanessa was going to say: 'You know what Michael? Hayley told me the truth'. Instead of that happening, Stacey stood up and (accused me of) lying."

Hayley copped a walloping at tonight’s dinner party. Picture: Channel 9.

Despite bearing the brunt of the blame in tonight's episode, Hayley said things changed

changed once she left the experiment.

"All the cast members that didn't have my back, that were listening to the 'popular girl' in the experiment, they end up messaging me and going: 'I'm so sorry I didn't have your back, I should have'," she told the publication.

Married At First Sight continues Sunday Night at 7.30pm on Channel 9.

