Glen Boss' motoring life away from the saddle

WINNER of Australia's most famous horse race no less than three times, Glen Boss is no stranger to travelling at speed, albeit on four legs rather than four wheels.

The racecourse has proved to be a success-bringing yet injury-inducing arena for the Caboolture-born jockey, but away from the track he likes a bit more comfort from his daily petrol-fed transport.

What was your first car?

A Toyota Corolla. It was built in 1988, I think. It was only a four- cylinder, but it was painted in 'go faster' red. It had a mad sound system too.

What are you driving now, and what do you love and hate about it?

A Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with a 3.6-litre V8. This car has everything I need and want. It's a great car.

What cars did your family have while you were growing up?

My family always had Toyota LandCruisers. Oh, and some sort of Mitsubishi van…

What is your greatest frustration on the road?

I absolutely hate those sneaky radar traps. You know the unmarked vans that sit by the side of the road? This has absolutely nothing to do with keeping our roads safe. It's just blatant revenue raising.

Do you have any preferred driving music?

I like anything really. But my in-car favourites are probably anything by U2 or INXS.

If you were to pick anyone in the world to go on a road trip, who would it be?

My mate Allan Langer. Trust me, this would be a trip to remember. He'd deliver non-stop laughs.

What is your dream car?

Maybe a Bugatti Veyron? But I don't know how much use out of it I'd get in Melbourne…

VITAL STATISTICS

WHO: Glen Boss, champion Australian jockey.

BORN: August 21, 1969, Caboolture.

RESUME: The only jockey to record three back-to-back Melbourne Cup triumphs, Boss piloted the great mare Makybe Diva to victory in the great race in 2003, 2004 and 2005. With three Cox Plate triumphs (2005, 2009 and 2012) also to his name, plus having ridden more Group One winners during the 2004-2006 seasons than any other jockey, Boss is also an example of great determination having bounced back from a career-threatening fall in Macau in 2002 suffering two breaks to his neck.