Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia's Daniel Ricciardo will be cooling his heels on Saturday in Japan.
Australia's Daniel Ricciardo will be cooling his heels on Saturday in Japan.
Motor Sports

Havoc as typhoon shuts down Japan GP

by Matt Morlidge, Skysports.com
11th Oct 2019 4:45 PM

JAPANESE GP qualifying has been postponed until Sunday because of the expected impact of Typhoon Hagibis, Formula 1 has confirmed.

The session will now take place at 10am (local time) on Sunday - while the race is unchanged.

There will be no track activity at all on Saturday, which also means Practice Three has been cancelled.

The threat of Typhoon Hagibis, which is likely to bring violent winds and sustained heavy rain, had already led to the cancellation of two Rugby World Cup matches in the country.

 F1 made their own statement on Friday morning.

"As a result of the predicted impact of Typhoon Hagibis on the 2019 FIA Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Mobilityland and the Japanese Automobile Federation (JAF) have decided to cancel all activities scheduled to take place on Saturday, 12 October," the statement read.

Daniel Ricciardo has enjoyed previous visits to Japan.
Daniel Ricciardo has enjoyed previous visits to Japan.

"The FIA and Formula 1 support this decision in the interests of safety for the spectators, competitors and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit."

The typhoon, predicted to be one of the most violent to hit the region in recent years, is expected to pass through the area swiftly, with the forecast currently dry for Sunday.

F1 stressed the new timetable was still subject to change and they would "continue to monitor the meteorological situation and issue any updates as necessary".

If qualifying still isn't able to take place on Sunday morning, the grid for the race will be dictated by the results from Practice Two.

 

 

Qualifying has had to be moved to a Sunday twice before in Japan due to typhoons, in 2004 and 2010, while the 2014 race was also hit by a typhoon and an accident led to the death of driver Jules Bianchi.

The last time qualifying was moved to a Sunday in F1 was at the US GP in 2015.

More Stories

f1 formula one japanese grand prix typhoon hagibis
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    The 20-year vision for Coffs Airport revealed

    premium_icon The 20-year vision for Coffs Airport revealed

    News The council has updated its expectations for the future of the airport as it prepares to hand over management to a private operator.

    Council gets hot and cold on emergency declaration

    premium_icon Council gets hot and cold on emergency declaration

    News It was far from the outcome they were expecting.

    University researchers continue to delve into farm impacts

    premium_icon University researchers continue to delve into farm impacts

    News Southern Cross University’s latest research is out.

    Another Facebook page in the information mix

    premium_icon Another Facebook page in the information mix

    News A new Facebook page and website has been dedicated to the project.