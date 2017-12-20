Having trouble finding a rental home?

IF YOU were trying to find a rental property last month, you probably had a hard time getting one. Coffs Harbour's rental market was the tightest it had been in more than 18 months.

November had the lowest rental vacancies for 2017, according to the Real Estate Institute of NSW Vacancy Rate Survey, at just 2 per cent.

The result was significantly lower than at any other time during 2017 and the lowest point since April 2016. Rental vacancies for 2017 peaked at 4.1 per cent in May and have averaged 2.9 per cent for the year so far.

The Edge Coffs Harbour principal Mark Webb said there were a number of factors at play in the short supply of rental properties.

"Good-quality property is always in high demand, but at the moment the tight market is being caused by a large number of properties being sold this year in general,” he said.

"People have been taking advantage of increased sale prices and first-time buyer demand has also been firming through the year, usually purchasing what are normally investment properties.”

Mr Webb said the sale of these properties to owner-occupiers had taken a large number of homes out of the rental market, creating fewer available rental properties.

An ever-increasing population is also having an impact.

"There is an influx of people calling our region home nowadays, who are sometimes renting prior to purchase. We're seeing an increasing number of tenants looking for property.”

Mr Webb said he didn't see any easing of demand for rentals heading into 2018.

"This is a busy time in rentals traditionally, but it's getting busier ever year,” he said.

"There are some major investments planned around the area, which will attract more people to the region and put us further on the map as a destination to live.”

And while it may be tough-going for tenants trying to find a place to live, Mr Webb said it posed a perfect opportunity for those looking to invest.

"Investment returns are good, with low vacancy rates, which will push real estate prices up further in the mid-term and eventually bring more investors to our area. This may help tenants have more stock available in the future.”