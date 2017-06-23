21°
Having a ruff day at the office?

Melissa Martin
| 23rd Jun 2017 11:30 AM
RUFF DAY: It's International Take Your Dog to Work Day
RUFF DAY: It's International Take Your Dog to Work Day Contributed

THERE'S only one thing that could make the last day of the working week better - bringing our pooch to work with you.

That's what thousands of people have done today which is International Take Your Dog to Work Day.

And it could be helping us feel better while we slave away.

Clinical psychologist and dog owner, Dr Samantha Clarke said dogs really are man's best friend.

"As well as being wonderful companions, research has shown that owning a dog can have a number of psychological benefits. Dog owners report less depression and cope with grief and stress better than non-dog owners. A dog can lift our spirits when we feel low.”

"Having your dog at work encourages small mindful breaks which are all linked to reduced burn out and increased productivity. Dogs can also promote connection and communication between staff members building team cohesion. It creates a work place that is warm, flexible and open.”

Topics:  take your dog to work day tgif

