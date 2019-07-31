Have your say on the renaming of the Pacific Highway

RENAMING: When the Pacific Highway upgrade is complete, the current highway will be renamed.

WHEN the new Pacific Highway is built, the old Pacific Highway will no longer be called 'the Pacific Highway'.

So what should the Pacific Highway now be called when it's not the Pacific Highway?

In other words, with the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade motoring on, consultation has begun on renaming the current alignment.

Member for Clarence and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said when the new highway opens to traffic, South Grafton and Ulmarra will be bypassed.

"To avoid confusion between the existing Pacific Highway and the upgraded highway, the bypassed section between Glenugie and Tyndale will be given a local road name to make it easier for motorists travelling around the region," Mr Gulaptis said.

"Some early consultation has already been completed about the proposal and feedback is now invited from the local community up until August 16.

"All suggestions received from the community will be provided to Clarence Valley Council for consideration before a new name is decided on.

"There has been largely positive feedback to date, although we have a long way to go before we start updating road signage.

"This final section of the upgraded Pacific Highway is on schedule to open to traffic in 2020, weather permitting."

To have a say on the renaming proposal, go to www.pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au or visit Clarence Valley Council offices in Grafton or Maclean to pick up a copy of the community update, which includes a reply paid feedback submission form.