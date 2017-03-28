Have your say on the future of the coast

DON'T miss out on your chance to have a say on the new Coffs Harbour Urban Lands Strategy.

The new strategy will guide future growth, place-making and developmentt in the entire Coffs Harbour area.

Theme standing out at the MyCoffs consultation for the development of a new Community Strategic Plan for the area were the importance of creating liveable neighbourhoods with a defined identity and preserving our natural environment.

A new opportunity to shape the future of the Coffs Coast is coming up in the form of a survey and talk.

The council wants to hear:

What you value the most about the character of your local area and would like to see retained into the future.

Your thoughts on managing future growth and change.

Your priorities for the environment, jobs and economic growth and liveability.

Workshops will be held at:

Coramba General Store and Providore, 31A Gale Street, Coramba, on Saturday April 1 2017 (12pm-2pm).

Rustic Mezedes, 16 Market Street, Woolgoolga, on Saturday April 1 2017 (5.30pm-7.30pm).

Harbourside Markets, Coffs Harbour, on Sunday April 2 2017 (drop in any time between 7am and 9am).

Mother's Milk, 59 First Avenue, Sawtell, on Sunday April 2 2017 (4.00pm-6.00pm).

For more information or to share your view, visit coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/onexhibition

Register for workshops at eventbrite.com.au/