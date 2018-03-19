Have your say on projects to be funded in Bellingen Shire

TOP JOB: Dorrigo Luncheon Pavilion was restored with a grant from the Local Heritage Assistance Fund.

RATHER than pick winners on a whim, Bellingen Shire Council has lobbed the ball back in the court of community groups seeking funding for deserving projects.

Council has five grant programs to support events, projects and activities related to arts and culture, heritage, the environment or other ventures displaying broader community benefit.

Community organisations, not for profits and individuals are welcome to bid now with a review currently underway to ensure support and administration is simple, effective and fair for any organisation or individual applying.

To help the council understand more about awareness of the grant programs and provide some insight into the types of activities that should be funded, a short 14-question survey has been designed for feedback.

The survey will be open until Monday, April 2, with an intention to finalise the first stage of the review by the end April.

To participate go to www.create.bellingen.nsw.gov.au

You may need to register if you have not already done so.