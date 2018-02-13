Menu
Login
News

Have your say on NSW container deposit scheme

POCKET MONEY: The smiles on these young faces indicate what they think about Return and Earn recycling.
POCKET MONEY: The smiles on these young faces indicate what they think about Return and Earn recycling. Tweed Daily News
Greg White
by

LIKE it or loathe it and early teething troubles aside, the Return And Earn container deposit scheme is quickly taking hold in NSW.

Return and Earn provides consumers who return empty eligible beverage containers to designated collection points a 10-cent refund per container.

However, the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) is now seeking comment on the impact of the scheme on the state's beverage market including pricing.

IPART chair, Dr Peter Boxall, said feedback is welcome from beverage manufacturers and suppliers, consumers and other interested stakeholders.

"We're inviting comment on our proposed approach to the review, including feedback on how the costs of the scheme have affected beverage prices and whether there has been any impact on competition,” he said.

Dr Boxall said IPART has not been asked to monitor the effectiveness of the scheme in achieving its objective of litter reduction or operational elements of the scheme including the availability or accessibility of container collection points.

An issues paper is available from www.ipart.nsw.gov.au and submissions close on March 13.

A progress statement is due in April with the final report due to be delivered to the NSW Government in December.

Topics:  container deposit scheme dr peter boxall ipart litter reduction recycling return and earn

Coffs Coast Advocate
Shark tagging trial delivers new insight into behaviour

Shark tagging trial delivers new insight into behaviour

A shark tagging trial in Coffs Coast waters ends today with Department of Primary Industries researchers discovering new facets of behaviour patterns

Dog attack could land you behind bars and thousands poorer

DANGEROUS DOGS: Failing to comply with control requirements for dangerous or restricted dogs could cost you thousands or land you behind bars.

Dog owners could cop severe penalties, including time behind bars

Another serious dog attack sees man bitten

Michael Burg helped when he saw a friend's pet being attacked by another dog in Woolgoolga.

Man attacked and a dog's life taken on the streets.

Truck ablaze at service station early this morning

FULLY ALIGHT: Firefighters battled a fire which engulfed a b-double trailer at the BP service station at Nambucca Heads in the early hours of Tuesday morning, February 13, 2018.

Firefighters extinguish truck fire at service station

Local Partners