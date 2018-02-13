Have your say on NSW container deposit scheme

POCKET MONEY: The smiles on these young faces indicate what they think about Return and Earn recycling.

LIKE it or loathe it and early teething troubles aside, the Return And Earn container deposit scheme is quickly taking hold in NSW.

Return and Earn provides consumers who return empty eligible beverage containers to designated collection points a 10-cent refund per container.

However, the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) is now seeking comment on the impact of the scheme on the state's beverage market including pricing.

IPART chair, Dr Peter Boxall, said feedback is welcome from beverage manufacturers and suppliers, consumers and other interested stakeholders.

"We're inviting comment on our proposed approach to the review, including feedback on how the costs of the scheme have affected beverage prices and whether there has been any impact on competition,” he said.

Dr Boxall said IPART has not been asked to monitor the effectiveness of the scheme in achieving its objective of litter reduction or operational elements of the scheme including the availability or accessibility of container collection points.

An issues paper is available from www.ipart.nsw.gov.au and submissions close on March 13.

A progress statement is due in April with the final report due to be delivered to the NSW Government in December.