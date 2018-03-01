Have your say on the future of the Jetty Foreshores

The first stage of community consultation on the development of the Jetty Foreshore precinct, via an online map, is now open.

WITH suggestions ranging from the construction of a cruise terminal to a 60-story-tall Jesus statue, residents have started getting creative with their visions for the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore.

The first stage of community consultation on the development of the Jetty Foreshore precinct officially opened this week, allowing residents to share their ideas via an online map.

The online platform allows users to view each other's ideas which can then be built upon, discussed and voted for.

A barrage of ideas has since popped up on the online map since it became available on Tuesday, some fairly reasoned and others slightly more outlandish.

HAVE YOUR SAY AND VIEW THE SUGGESTIONS HERE

As at the time of publishing, one of the most popular or 'liked' suggestions is to construct "a man-made rock platform to promote rock pools populated with marine life and a safe spot to snorkel."

Another popular idea is to construct a new hotel in the area.

Other ideas listed include a waterpark, better walkways, the removal of scrubs, the installation of shade structures, more cafes and restaurants, an Aboriginal cultural centre, and countless more.

Some online users took the opportunity to make tongue-in-cheek suggestions, including "Godzilla protection".

Users are able to make a comment under a variety of categories, including activated spaces, economic growth, connections, environment and heritage, public drawcards, and others.

Users simply pick a category, drag an icon to a specific area on the map, and leave their comments.

The second phase of the consultation plan involves face-to-face drop-in sessions to provide the opportunity for more feedback.

These sessions will be held on March 23 from 3pm, and March 24 from 10am at the Cavanbah Centre.

The third sees the ideas collated, discussed and ranked at community workshops to be held later in the year.

"This is an important milestone and a critical process in making sure the development of the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores precinct reflects the needs and wants of the local community," Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said.

"The views of local will be place at the centre of the concept planning work.

"Everyone will have the opportunity to have their say and I encourage people to do just that."

Have your say at https://ghdcoffs.mysocial

pinpoint.com/ideas.

Consultations activities and timing:

1. Online Consultation from (February 26 to April): Transparent collection of ideas, online discussion and voting on ideas through the Social Pinpoint platform.

2. Face-to-face consultation (March 23 and 24): Drop-in sessions to show current ideas and examples, allows face-to-fae discussion, generate more ideas and seek feedback.

3. Collation of ideas into themes (April): Considering all ideas and grouping for further discussion.

4. Face-to-face ranking of ideas (May): Workshops for discussions and voting on ideas/themes to rank them.

5. Publishing of the outcomes (June): A report on the process and the resulting ranked ideas.