Have your say on future of public transport

DO you catch the bus? Would you like to have a say on the future costs and services?

There is one week remaining for locals to provide their feedback on rural and regional bus services as part of a state-wide review by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).

IPART is investigating how fares should best be set for the services provided, how these fares relate to those paid for similar services in metropolitan areas, and how services might be improved to better meet passenger demands.

IPART Chair Dr Peter Boxall said around 200 people have already completed the five-minute online surveys.

"Most trips in regional and rural NSW are made by private vehicles, but buses and other forms of public transport provide a valuable service for those unable to drive or without access to a vehicle,” Dr Boxall said.

"We want to hear from people who use bus services, and those who don't use them about what changes would be needed to make catching a bus a more viable alternative to private cars. These options may include changes to fares or to the way bus services are provided, for example by more flexible departure times, pick-up and drop-off points.”

Dr Boxall said responses to the survey will be considered along with formal submissions in preparing recommendations for consideration by the NSW Government.

Local residents, community groups and transport providers have until 29 June to make submissions to IPART on the proposed approach to the Review of rural and regional bus fares from 1 January 2018. There will a further opportunity for submissions once a draft report is released in September.