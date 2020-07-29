Have your say on fast food chain’s proposal

An image of the proposed McDonald's restaurant submitted in the application from engineering firm Richmond & Ross.

A DEVELOPMENT application proposing a new McDonald's restaurant on the Coffs Coast is open for submissions.

The application for a 24-hour restaurant at Toormina has been advertised and submissions are being accepted until August 13.

Planning and development consultancy KDC lodged the plans on behalf of client McDonald's Australia in May, proposing a single-storey restaurant in the vicinity of Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre.

If approved, the restaurant would be located on the southwest corner of the shopping centre complex facing Toormina Rd.

According to McDonald's Australia the new restaurant proposal will provide an initial estimated economic investment in excess of $5m and would support construction jobs during the build.

The employment opportunities would also generate on average more than $1 million in employee wages annually.

"We believe the Toormina site provides an excellent opportunity for McDonald's to generate new employment, training, local community engagement and support," local franchisee David Munro said.

"We've been looking for an opportunity to better serve our customers on the Coffs Coast in the Sawtell/Toormina/Boambee region for some time."

The plans for a McDonald's at Toormina came soon after a "false" development application was lodged in April proposing a franchise for Woolgoolga.

BTC Properties have lodged an amended development application for a service station at the site of the Pine Lodge Motel in Woolgoolga.

Fortitude Valley-based firm BTC Properties had initially proposed a restaurant would be built alongside a service station on the site of the Pine Lodge Motel in Clarence St, Woolgoolga. This was however refuted by the fast food chain.

BTC Properties later amended its $5 million service station plans to remove any references to McDonald's.

The submission period has since closed and the application is still pending approval.

Meanwhile recent data obtained from Coffs Harbour City Council has revealed that despite COVID-19, the value of DAs lodged during the six months to June this year has skyrocketed by more than $50m compared to the same period last year.

The value of DAs lodged in the first six months of this year is $127,733,597.

See the advertised DA for McDonald's in Toormina here.