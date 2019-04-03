Menu
Have your say on the Coffs Harbour City Centre Development Incentive Policy.
Have your say on city centre

3rd Apr 2019
CHANGE is coming to the centre of town and now is the time to have your say on the draft plans.

The draft Coffs Harbour city centre development incentive policy has been designed to help stimulate the development of residential, shop top housing and tourist accommodation within the city centre and as outlined in the Coffs Harbour City Centre Masterplan.

"This proactive initiative may help promote and generate an increase in activity within this prominent community and business space,” the Have Your Say page states.

On Thursday, March 28, the council resolved to place the draft on public exhibition for a period of 28 days.

"The draft policy provides a solution to deal with developer charges and contributions arising from the standard development process.

There will be a hard copy of the draft policy and associated contribution pans provided at the customer service centre building located on the corner of Coffs and Castle Street, Coffs Harbour.

Council is welcoming any comments in relation to this policy and requests this feedback provided in written form.

All submissions received will be provided to Council and will assist in the final determination of this policy.

Visit haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au

