Have your say about improving quad bike safety

QUAD QUESTIONS: Safety issues with quad bikes are being considered by the ACCC.
RIDERS and the quad bike industry may make submissions to the ACCC's safety investigation.

ACCC Commissioner Mick Keogh said proposed reforms have been released in an Issues Paper.

"Tragically, 114 people have been killed in Australia in quad bike accidents since 2011,” he said.

"The ACCC is investigating possible options to improve safety and prevent further deaths and injuries.

"A key question is whether a safety standard should be introduced under the Australian Consumer Law.”

The ACCC Quad Bike Safety Taskforce is seeking feedback from manufacturers, dealers, workplace safety experts, researchers, farmers and users on a range of issues and options.

These include mandating specific design requirements, features that reduce the risk for children riding quad bikes designed for adults, a safety rating system and testing of models before they are sold, and mandating safety warning information to consumers at the point of sale.

"The ACCC recognises quad bikes are important vehicles for many Australians who rely on them for work on farms, or use them recreationally, which is why it is important for stakeholders to have their say/

"A draft recommendation will go to government early next year with a final recommendation in 2018.”

The Issues Paper and information on the consultation process is on the ACCC website.

