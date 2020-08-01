Have you spotted the Deadpool fly around your garden?

A FLY commonly found in Northern NSW has been named after a Marvel superhero by a CSIRO scientist.

The Deadpool Fly (Humorolethalis sergius, from the Latin for wet or moist, and dead) is easily found in the area.

Entomologist Isabella Robinson works at the CSIRO's National Collection in Canberra and named this and a number of other insects after Marvel characters.

"Yes, it was my idea," she said.

"Humorolethalis sergius spreads from Tasmania all the way to the Queensland border, so you definitely have it up there.

"They are fabulous flies.

"They are the stealthy, agile assassins of the insect world, because they ambush predators - they will wait for another insect flies by and will grab it by the wings and they are quite fearless, they can take on prey a lot bigger than them".

Ms Robinson said she named the fly based on its colour and markings.

"Apart from having a Deadpool mask pretty much emblazoned in its back, it's got a golden face, really distinctive golden hair, along with a red body and orange legs," she said.

"It's quite a gorgeous fly."

Thorax detail of the Deadpool fly (Humorolethalis sergius).

Marvel character Deadpool.

Ms Robinson said other insects she named were Thor's fly, Stan Lee fly, Loki's Fly and others.

"Thor's fly lives in Tasmania, so I guess Chris Hemsworth will have to travel there to see the insect named after his famous film character," she said.

She said she was "a big nerd" and a fan of Marvel characters.

"The inspiration for names can come from anywhere, as soon as it's not derogatory or offensive," she explained.

"The only limitation is that you cannot name an insect after yourself, only someone else can name an insect after you."