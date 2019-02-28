Have you seen this man?

Police are appealing for public assistance to find Michael Mooney.

Police are appealing for public assistance to find Michael Mooney. NSW Police Force

LAST seen leaving his Toormina home four days ago, Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Michael Mooney.

The 28 year old was last seen around 4pm on Monday, February 25.

Police said since Michael left in his vehicle, his phone has been switched off and his social media account has not been activated.

Concerns are held for Michael's welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 165 and 170cm tall with a slim build.

Michael has brown hair, hazel eyes and is possibly travelling in his vehicle a 2011 model, white Great Wall 4WD.

Anyone with information about Michael is urged to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information is treated in strict confidence and the public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.