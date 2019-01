Police are seeking assistance to locate Jacob Dolar.

Police are seeking assistance to locate Jacob Dolar. NSW Police

POLICE are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District are attempting to locate 22-year-old Jacob Dolar.

He is known to frequent the Coffs Harbour and Toormina areas.

If you have any information call Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.