Have you seen this man?

Police are appealing for public assistance to find this man. Contributed

AN IMAGE has been released of a man by police following an indecent act at a popular beach.

Police are appealing for public assistance to find the man who approached a 21-year-old woman and exposed himself and committed an indecent act.

The incident took place last Saturday around 2pm.

Police said the man left the area and the incident was reported to officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District.

An investigation was launched and police conducted an extensive search of the area; however, the man was not located.

Detectives wish to speak with the man in the image who may be able to assist with inquiries.

The man is depicted as being aged in his 30s, with olive skin and facial hair.

He was pictured wearing blue shorts, a white hat and holding a white t-shirt.

He was also seen using a black BMX-style bicycle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting nsw.crimestoppers.com.au