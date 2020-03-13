Have you seen these pets?

REALISING your pet isn’t where they’re supposed to be is a gut wrenching experience.

Check out the pets listed below as we try reunite them with their owners.

Finding Tuesdays siblings?

Do you have a eight month old labrador cross border collie from Narromine?

Hazelle Klonhammer is currently on the search for her puppies litter mates somewhere on the Coffs Coast.

In July 2019, Hazelle Klonhammer picked up Tuesday, a beloved labrador cross border collie puppy in Narromine.

Currently living in Sydney, when picking up Tuesday, the breeder mentioned two of the other puppies had gone to a mother and daughter in Coffs Harbour.

“I grew up in Coffs and my mother still lives here. So whenever we’re out and about in Coffs we’re always on the looking out for Tuesday’s siblings, but haven’t been able to find them so far,” Hazelle said.

Tuesday was born on May 22, 2019.

If you think you own Tuesday’s siblings, email hklonhammer@gmail.com

Tuesday.

Chicky the cat

Missing since September from Sandy Beach, Chicky’s owner Chris is desperate for any information on him.

He is four years old, micro chipped and scared of storms and loud noises.

If you have any information, call Chris on 0429 391 479.