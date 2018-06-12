Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Have you seen these cars?
Have you seen these cars?
Crime

Have you seen these cars?

Jenna Thompson
by
12th Jun 2018 12:11 PM

HAVE you seen these three vehicles? The Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking assistance from the public to help locate three vehicles that were stolen on Monday night, Tuesday morning from the Toormina and Boambee East areas. 

Police have said there is a possibility that the vehicles are still in the local area.

If anyone has information on these vehicles please contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 66910799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stolen vehicle details:

• VTX387 (NSW), a 1997 Toyota Camry sedan white

• BP37WY (NSW), a 2006 Nissan ute silver

• BI41ST (NSW), a 2002 Subaru Outback white.
 

clarence crime police stolen vehicle theft
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Red light cameras for Coffs part of record roads spend

    premium_icon Red light cameras for Coffs part of record roads spend

    News Work is underway today on the installation of red light cameras in Coffs Harbour.

    • 12th Jun 2018 1:30 PM
    How would Australia's real estate guru choose an agent?

    How would Australia's real estate guru choose an agent?

    Property VIDEO: Tom Panos speaks exclusively to The Coffs Coast Advocate

    • 12th Jun 2018 12:30 PM
    Multiple vehicles stolen overnight

    Multiple vehicles stolen overnight

    News POLICE seek assistance to locate three vehicles.

    Penguin nesting time

    Penguin nesting time

    News Dolphin Marine Magic preparing for offspring.

    Local Partners