Have you seen this pair? Police concerned for woman's safety

POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a woman who may be travelling with a man wanted on an arrest warrant.

They are believed to be in the Northern Rivers region.

Police are searching for the man after an alleged assault in Goonellabah where a 28-year-old male was taken to Lismore Base Hospital and treated for head injuries.

Following inquiries, police attended a Dunoon address regarding the welfare of a woman. She was unable to be located and police now hold concerns for her safety.

NSW Police Force

Hannah Schofield is 23-years old,150 to 170cm tall with a medium build. She has a fair complexion with long dark hair. It is believed she was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Leon Edward King, 28, is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Island appearance, approximately 185cm to 190cm tall, of a large build, with black hair, with a black beard and moustache. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

NSW Police Force

Anyone who sees Mr King of Ms Schofield, or believes they know his whereabouts is urged not to approach him but to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.