Have you seen a seal?

IT'S not unusual to see young Long Nosed Fur Seals around the Coffs Coast during the cooler months. This sub-adult seal was the subject of quite a few photos on Facebook yesterday.

Seals regularly haul to rest on beaches and rocks, it is not a sign they need help. If you are concerned a seal is sick or injured, do not approach the animal, contact Dolphin Marine Magic 6659 1900 BH or NPWS office/after hours 6652 0900.

"Even though these seals look small, they have the potential to become aggressive and may give a nasty bite,” DMM veterinarian Dr Duan March said.

Members of the public should remain at least 30m away from a seal on the land.

Rescue and rehabilitation of seals is just part of the ongoing rescue/conservation work at DMM.