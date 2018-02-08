Menu
Have you seen this man? Police investigate home invasion

A comfit image of a man wanted by Coffs Clarence Police over a home invasion.
A comfit image of a man wanted by Coffs Clarence Police over a home invasion. NSW Police
Wendy Andrews
DETECTIVES from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command investigating a home invasion last year have established a strike force and are appealing for information into the incident.

On Saturday evening, December 23, 2017, two men and a woman armed with a metal rod forced their way into a house on Yellow Rock Rd and allegedly assaulted two of the four occupants, including a 69-year-old man.

The three then fled the property.

Strike Force Karawatha was established by detectives to investigate the alleged home invasion and assault and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

One of the men is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, in his 30s with a solid build.

The second man is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, in his 30s with a slim build and a tattoo or a mark on his cheek.

The third person, a woman, is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance with a medium build.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.

