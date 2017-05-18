23°
News

Have you ever wanted to see what's below the surface?

Rachel Vercoe
| 18th May 2017 2:00 PM
School of Mangrove Jack hanging at South Solitary Island.
School of Mangrove Jack hanging at South Solitary Island. Brett Vercoe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MANGROVE Jacks, Wobbegongs, Blue Groper, Black Cod and the iconic Grey Nurse sharks are just a few of the species inhabiting the Solitary Islands Marine Park.

Local underwater photographer and videographer Brett Vercoe captured a glimpse of the life under the sea at South Solitary Island last week.

Multiple Grey Nurse sharks which are a popular attraction for scuba divers and a very friendly Wobbegong that glided past the camera and settled on the reef below the videographer are just a few of the species he came across.

Have you experienced the unreal life living in the waters off our coastline and multiple islands?

If you have photos and video you'd like to share, email us at editorial@coffscoastadvocate.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate
Have you ever wanted to see what's below the surface?

Have you ever wanted to see what's below the surface?

Mangrove Jacks, Wobbegongs, Blue Groper, Black Cod and the iconic Grey Nurse sharks are just a few of the species inhabiting the Solitary Islands Marine Park.

Stadium upgrade funds bid

Coffs Harbour City Council is waiting to hear how its Federal Government funding bid went for the proposed stadium upgrade.

Coffs Harbour City Council bids for funding for stadium upgrade

Coffs bound in 12,000km human powered adventure

RIDING ON: Kiwi adventurer Grant Rawlinson is cycling from Darwin to Coffs Harbour.

Adventurer sets off on 4000km cycle trip to Coffs Harbour

Behind the scenes at the local fire station

COME ON DOWN: Mitch Vines, Lisa Bussa, Leah Wilson, May Standing and Chris Barnes (at rear).

Behind the scenes at the local fire station

Local Partners

Some like it hot ... in Sawtell

The annual Sawtell Chilli Festival is a hot and spicy event not to be missed.

Future plans for town centre unveiled

KEEN FOR GREEN: Urban designers Marey Mills and Sarah Parberg from Coffs Harbour city council.

Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan now on exhibition.

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Big Bang Theory spin-off: Meet Young Sheldon in trailer

A FIVE-minute trailer for the Big Bang Theory spin-off, Young Sheldon, has been released and we’ve gotta say it actually looks pretty good.

Some like it hot ... in Sawtell

HOT STUFF: Cooking up a storm at the Sawtell Chilli Festival 2016.

The annual Sawtell Chilli Festival is a hot and spicy event

Country comes to Coffs Coast

COLLABORATION: Next Saturday, May 27, country singing and songwriting sensations Amber Lawrence and Catherine Britt (pictured) will take to the stage.

Golden guitarists head to Sawtell for a country music showcase.

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Warne's portrait at Lord's. Source: News Corp

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Perfect location - walking distance to beach and shopping...

5/86 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $359,000 ...

What more can you ask for? Modern two bedroom townhouse in a central location. Walking distance to everything you need from restaurants, shopping and the beach. ...

&quot;Prime Park Beach Investment Opportunity&quot;

6-8 Fitzgerald St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 24 12 12 $3,000,000

Perfect scale investment for SMSF and investors chasing solid rental yield with potential future capital growth in a prime investment location on the Coffs Coast. ...

As New Condition, City Central Position

5B Frances Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $489,000

This immaculate 4 bedroom home offers the best of both worlds, being spacious inside, low maintenance outside and just 700m level walk to Coffs Harbour's CBD.

Private Freestanding Villa in Beachside Korora

3/95a James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $315,000

Situated in the northern beaches, just 6 minutes drive to Coffs Harbour. This immaculate freestanding villa enjoys a private position with only one immediate...

HIA Award Winning - Pure &#39;Coastal Resort Lifestyle&#39;

3 Beachcomber Close, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 3 $799,000 ...

From the moment you drive into the property you can see this is no ordinary home with its cascading roof lines and grand entry. The open plan design is the...

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1 - 14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Beachside homeâ¦with personality and great views!

7 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $699,000 ...

Commanding a brilliant North facing position overlooking Korora Bay and out to the ocean....this is a rarely offered beachside address offering a glorious outlook...

City Centre with Large Shed. Renovate Now, Develop Later

9 Meadow Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $419,000

This property has bucket loads of potential. A popular location walking distance to Coffs Harbour CBD, the property comprises a generously sized 3 bedroom cottage...

Inner City Villa...

2/12 Pitt Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $332,000

This neat and tidy two bedroom villa is positioned in a quiet street, across the road from a Council reserve, Westside Tennis Club and very handy to the city...

Presented to please! Positioned to delight! Priced to sell!

7 Malcolm Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $469,000

After a home with space, convenience and the 'feel good factor'? You've' found it here! Our owners having done all the hard work for you, so you also benefit from...

Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Close to everything, yet blissfully private

SNEAK PEEK: This private and elevated Coffs Harbour home is on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now.

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!