Have you always wanted a knock-out ocean view?

Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

THE Real Estate Property Guide team were mesmerised by the stunning ocean views from this week's cover property.

This three-bedroom home at 2/4 Emerald Ave at Sapphire Beach will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

NSW Real Estate selling agent Grant Larsen said the property offered the ultimate in beachside living.

"The views are simply breathtaking and the home is very private and has the bonus of an in-ground pool," he said.

"There is a selection of great beach walks right near your doorstep, or go for a surf or fish."

The carefully crafted home has high-end finishes and a wonderful sense of space, particularly in the stunning main living zone with its raked ceilings, glass gables and bi-fold doors, which can be thrown open to create a perfect blend of indoors and out, while you enjoy the stunning vista.

There is a state-of-the-art kitchen perfect for entertaining, two bedrooms - including the master retreat with ensuite and dressing room - and bathroom on the top floor, while downstairs there is another bedroom, living area, kitchenette and bathroom perfect for guests or holiday letting.

"With the beach less than 100 metres from the front door and a home that capitalises on the views, this is an unbeatable beachside lifestyle," Grant said.

 

See more in the Real Estate Property Guide online flipbook here.

Topics:  coffs coast grant larsen nsw real estate ocean view real estate real estate property guide sapphire beach

Coffs Coast Advocate

