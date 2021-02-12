Have we got land we can use? Arkan raises plight of homeless

Coffs Harbour City Councillor John Arkan raised the plight of the region’s homeless at Thursday night’s meeting.

It was the first Coffs Harbour City Council meeting of the year and was all wrapped up by 6pm.

At the end of each meeting Mayor Denise Knight gives her fellow Councillors the opportunity to bring up any matters of an urgent nature.

Cr Arkan took the opportunity to raise the growing numbers of people being forced into homelessness across the Coffs Coast.

“Haven’t we got land that we can look at identifying for low cost housing that Council currently owns?”

The area has been known as the 'tent city' for years. Photo by Janine Watson

Neighbouring Bellingen Shire Council has been making moves in this direction entering into discussions with the Royal Freemasons Benevolent Institution to see how the old Bellorana‘s aged care facility in Watson St could be used for affordable housing.

RELATED: Open up land, cut red tape: Conaghan on hostel talks

Mayor Knight agreed it was an escalating situation but suggested Cr Arkan raise it as a notice of motion at their next meeting to allow a more informed conversation.

“Homelessness has been an ongoing issue, but it has certainly reached a crescendo in recent times but I am wondering if a notice of motion would be more appropriate to get some sort of strategy in place.”

RELATED:

‘Dead set wrong’ : Homeless react to perimeter fence



YOUR SAY: Readers react to perimeter fence at village



General Manager Steve McGrath confirmed that one of the recommendations to come out of the safety audit (which prompted the implementation of the fence around the community village) was for Council to develop a stronger policy position on the issue and to use this for advocacy and lobbying.

“We have a plan to do that and it is a work in progress but I can’t give you an exact time frame,” Mr McGrath said.

Cr Keith Rhoades agreed the matter was urgent and echoed Cr Arkan when he said the issue was more of a State Government responsibility.

Cr Keith Rhoades walking into a meeting in July 2019.

“Cr Arkan has quite rightly pointed out that it’s another level of government’s responsibility.”

The Coffs Coast Advocate will interview the State Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh on the issue in coming days.