Have say in data to be collected in 2021 Census

COMING SOON: Preparations for the 2021 Census are already under with the ABS consulting on data required.

ALREADY the Australian Bureau Of Statistics (ABS) is preparing for the 2021 Census of Population and Housing and is seeking public help.

The 2016 Census had teething problems with technology and the word is those dramas won't reappear but the biggest concern, as always, is getting the subject matter right.

Each five-yearly census provides critical data and information to support important Australian decisions by governments, community organisations, businesses and individuals.

So a review of what is to be collected in 2021 will be conducted through a public consultation on the ABS website seeking input from information users, community groups and organisations on their data needs and the most useful information to collect.

Data from 2016 has been itemised in an online economic profile by Coffs Harbour City Council and presents a fascinating glimpse of this region.

At the last census the city's population stood at 74,641 with Gross Regional Product of $3.24 billion or 0.6 per cent of the NSW total.

At some point this year the population will pass the 76,000 mark and the prediction is we should break through the 100,000 barrier some time after the year 2036.

Population and Social Statistics general manager Dr Paul Jelfs said it's important the nation's largest statistical collection remains relevant and meets users' needs.

"Submissions can be easily made via the ABS consultation hub,” he said.

"It's wonderful to see quality 2016 Census data being used widely and this consultation process is about ensuring our 2021 Census data is even more valuable and useful.”

Submissions on 2021 topics close on June 30.

Following analysis, the ABS will publish preliminary findings from this consultation process then make recommendations to the Australian Government.

To participate go to www.abs.gov.au/census-consult