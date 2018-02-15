Have it all: semi rural home by the sea

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was amid the lush surrounds of Emerald Heights this week.

This four-bedroom home on an easy-care 3,389 sqm at 1 Jade Cl, Emerald Beach will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Unrealestate selling agents Julie Asquini and Melissa Siri said the property offers all of today's lifestyle desires, including a spectacular outdoor entertaining area.

"The over-sized elevated deck is spacious enough to accommodate outdoor lounges, dining table and barbecue and takes in a pleasing outlook,” Julie said.

"The deck flows through to a cavernous living area incorporating a stunning kitchen with stone benchtops, an island bench and an abundance of storage.”

The home features a spilt level design with separate areas for living and queen-sized bedrooms, including the master with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

There is also garaging for five vehicles in two separate garages, plus a double carport space that would be perfect for storing the boat or caravan.

Julie said the home is a unique blend of rural residential living within just minutes to the beach and shops.

"It's perfect for buyers looking for a family-sized home in a quiet rural atmosphere without the hassle of larger acreage, or those looking for workshop space and that extra garaging. And it's all within an easy drive to either Coffs Harbour or Woolgoolga.”

