Menu
Login
Property

Have it all: semi rural home by the sea

CONTRIBUTED
Melissa Martin
by

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was amid the lush surrounds of Emerald Heights this week.

This four-bedroom home on an easy-care 3,389 sqm at 1 Jade Cl, Emerald Beach will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Unrealestate selling agents Julie Asquini and Melissa Siri said the property offers all of today's lifestyle desires, including a spectacular outdoor entertaining area.

"The over-sized elevated deck is spacious enough to accommodate outdoor lounges, dining table and barbecue and takes in a pleasing outlook,” Julie said.

"The deck flows through to a cavernous living area incorporating a stunning kitchen with stone benchtops, an island bench and an abundance of storage.”

The home features a spilt level design with separate areas for living and queen-sized bedrooms, including the master with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

There is also garaging for five vehicles in two separate garages, plus a double carport space that would be perfect for storing the boat or caravan.

Julie said the home is a unique blend of rural residential living within just minutes to the beach and shops.

"It's perfect for buyers looking for a family-sized home in a quiet rural atmosphere without the hassle of larger acreage, or those looking for workshop space and that extra garaging. And it's all within an easy drive to either Coffs Harbour or Woolgoolga.”

See more in the Real Estate Property Guide online flipbook here.

Topics:  coffs coast emerald beach real estate unrealestate

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

POW's biography reveals emotional pain of WWII

POW's biography reveals emotional pain of WWII

DON Tweedie was not a literary man, but his experiences as a Prisoner of War scorch the pages of Don Tweedie Fighting Bandsman's Last Stand.

Reports 'incorrect' Hartsuyker urged Joyce to step down

FACTUALLY INCORRECT: Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker called The Australian's report of him joining a delegation asking deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce to step down "factually incorrect”.

Cowper MP denies joining delegation urging Joyce to step down

NSW locals refunded $8 million but at what cost?

IN AND OUT: The Opposition claims people in NSW have spent $110 million in higher drink prices and have been refunded $8.3 million through the Return and Earn scheme.

Return and earn scheme said to have 'teething problems'

SCU feud with Minister puts shadow over Allied Health plan

The proposed Southern Cross University Allied Health Centre.

SCU boss digs in heels by refusing to sign Federal funding deal

Local Partners

Large 2 storey townhouse with excellent tenants...

2/22 Arthur Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $275,000 ...

This impressive two storey townhouse offers large bright open plan layout with a rear courtyard plus balcony off the main bedroom. Upstairs comprises two large...

&quot;Neat &amp; Tidy Villa Close To Town&quot;

4/56 West High Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $389,000

Situated in a small complex of only 4 villas is this fantastic opportunity for first home buyers, downsizers or investors. The villa itself consists of three...

LEASED INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT...

Unit 6/Lot 7 Collison Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $856,500 + GST

Unit 6 is located in a new industrial development in the Isles Estate. It is leased until 2022 to a national company. Key features include; - High profile...

First Home Owner or Investor

9 Cuthbert Street, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 2 $460,000-$470...

This well-presented home is located in a family neighbourhood and is ideal for a family or the investor. The many features include: - All three bedrooms have...

Investors, Retirees or First Home Buyers

1/48 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $269,000

One of the best value units so close to the beach! This newly renovated 2 bedroom unit with built-in wardrobes has a brand new kitchen, new carpet and flooring and...

Level Living Only A Short Stroll To The Beach

5 Lake View Avenue, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $645,000

Located and easy walk to the sands of Safety Beach, the fairways of the Golf Course and only minutes drive to the shops of Woolgoolga, this level home is one you...

Just Move In And Enjoy The Moonee Lifestyle

23 Moonee Creek Drive, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $749,000 ...

Perfectly positioned on a level 577m2 corner allotment, this family home offers a generous 294m2 floor plan and it is ready for you to move straight in. The home...

Brand New Home In Popular Lamberts Park Estate

39 Worland Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

Take the stress out of building and reap the benefits of a master-built home by award winning builders Toscan Homes.Positioned within the popular Lamberts Park...

One Of The Finest Properties In Heritage Park

202 Heritage Drive, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 7 $1,150,000 ...

Located an easy 10min drive from Coffs Harbour, this property is positioned within one of the Coffs Coast's most premier rural residential estates, known as...

EXPOSURE PLUS

8 Toormina Road, Toormina 2452

House 3 2 3 Auction Onsite...

Looking for a property that has fantastic exposure? This is ideal for home occupation or home based business. Perhaps you might renovate the existing shed and...

Get your first look inside Coffs' newest icon

ON SHOW: The Seashells display apartment.

Coffs' newest icon on show

Local first home buyers are cashing in

First home buyers are embracing state government incentives

Stamp Duty relief has buyers jumping in

Get your first look inside Coffs' newest icon

Seashells Appartments park beach, interior. 07 Febuary 2018

We go inside the almost complete Seashells apartments

Looking to buy near the beach?

Come inside Woolgoolga Real Estate's Property Pick of the Week