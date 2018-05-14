Have fun with fashion when the mercury drops

BE A TRAIL BLAZER

Beloved by bloggers, the boyfriend blazer is a key look this season. Opt for a checkered print such as houndstooth or plaid and pair with an on-trend shoe silhouette like the sock boot for the ultimate cool-girl look.

WEAR BOOTS WITH EVERYTHING

Find the right pair and you won't want to take them off all winter. If making a statement is on the agenda, the sock or stiletto boot is where to wander, while a comfortable ankle boot with a block heel is a chic choice for day-to-day wear. Go edgy in knockout knee-highs.

TRY TOUCHABLE TEXTURE

Velvet, leather, suede and faux fur - 'tis the season to go to town on texture. For an effortless ensemble, rock a ribbed knit, velvet skirt and suede biker-style jacket. Invest in a buttery leather skirt to set off with soft knits.

INDULGE IN DECADENT COLOUR

From deep, dark green to pops of pink and purple, rich hues rule for winter. Brighten up sombre tones with bold red accessories.

Photos: Jerad Williams

Location: Mobile Barber Shop Depot

Model: Isabella Rose at Que Models, quemodels.com

Stylist: Liana Gow-Killingbeck, Nmedia PR @nmedia_pr

Hair: Oscar Oscar Salon

Make-up: Napoleon Perdis