Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cue jumpsuit, $400; Wittner shoes, $369.95; Lovisa earrings, $10.99, and rings, $15.99; Kookai bracelet, $35.
Cue jumpsuit, $400; Wittner shoes, $369.95; Lovisa earrings, $10.99, and rings, $15.99; Kookai bracelet, $35. Jerad Williams
Lifestyle

Have fun with fashion when the mercury drops

by Chantay Logan
14th May 2018 12:05 PM

BE A TRAIL BLAZER

Beloved by bloggers, the boyfriend blazer is a key look this season. Opt for a checkered print such as houndstooth or plaid and pair with an on-trend shoe silhouette like the sock boot for the ultimate cool-girl look.

WEAR BOOTS WITH EVERYTHING

Find the right pair and you won't want to take them off all winter. If making a statement is on the agenda, the sock or stiletto boot is where to wander, while a comfortable ankle boot with a block heel is a chic choice for day-to-day wear. Go edgy in knockout knee-highs.

TRY TOUCHABLE TEXTURE

Velvet, leather, suede and faux fur - 'tis the season to go to town on texture. For an effortless ensemble, rock a ribbed knit, velvet skirt and suede biker-style jacket. Invest in a buttery leather skirt to set off with soft knits.

INDULGE IN DECADENT COLOUR

From deep, dark green to pops of pink and purple, rich hues rule for winter. Brighten up sombre tones with bold red accessories.

Photos: Jerad Williams

Location: Mobile Barber Shop Depot

Model: Isabella Rose at Que Models, quemodels.com

Stylist: Liana Gow-Killingbeck, Nmedia PR @nmedia_pr

Hair: Oscar Oscar Salon

Make-up: Napoleon Perdis

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Accused kidnapper claims ‘no intent’

    premium_icon Accused kidnapper claims ‘no intent’

    Crime A MAN arrested over the kidnapping for ransom of a Gold Coast schoolboy last Friday has told a NSW court “I had no intention of doing what I did”.

    • 14th May 2018 12:59 PM
    The love of a mother

    premium_icon The love of a mother

    News Gallery: The cutest and newest faces on the Coffs Coast

    • 14th May 2018 11:30 AM
    Young man killed in car crash

    Young man killed in car crash

    News A MAN has died in a single vehicle crash overnight.

    Top jobs on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Top jobs on the Coffs Coast

    News Check out some of the jobs open for applications on the Coffs Coast.

    Local Partners