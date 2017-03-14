Have dinner with a wizard of the willow

ONE of the greatest cricketers of all time is coming to Coffs Harbour this weekend and you have a chance to meet and hear the great man.

Sir Viv Richards, voted as one of the five Cricketers of the 20th century, will be speaking on Saturday night at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

Sir Viv will start the evening speaking for about 40 minutes before some fundraising opportunities followed by a Q & A with the West Indian great then a meet and greet opportunity.

Tickets are $90 and the price includes two drink vouchers, a buffet dinner and a donation to local mens health initiatives.

For more information on tickets for the evening please contact the racing club on 66521488.