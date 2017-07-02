Have a whale of a time on South Solitary Island

AS IF exploring the most remote lighthouse station in NSW wasn't enough, visitors to South Solitary Island can access a unique vantage point to spot passing whales.

Tickets are now available for the 2017 season of helicopter flights to South Solitary Island, 9kms east of Coffs Harbour.

While whale watching from Muttonbird Island nature reserve is popular with locals and visitors alike, this activity jumps to a whole new level with a trip to South Solitary Island.

In partnership between National Parks and Wildlife Service and Precision Helicopters, guided tours of South Solitary Island include a return helicopter ride from the mainland and are only available a few weekends each year.

With tours taking place in the middle of the whale season there is also a good chance you will get a magical view of the humpback highway in full flight from the helicopter or the island.

NPWS Ranger for South Solitary Island, Mark Watt said two expert guides accompany each group and they each have different areas of specialist knowledge.

"Not only do they convey the history of the lighthouse and what it was like for keepers and their families to live on the island, the marine science side of things is covered too,” Mark said.

Tours are scheduled between Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 13.

Information and tour bookings: Precision Helicopters 6652 9988 or visit: southsolitaryisland.com.au/tours-of-the-island