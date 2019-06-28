Have a shot at a colourful sport for all ages

HAPPY DAYS: The Spice Bears are all smiles after their win.

HAPPY DAYS: The Spice Bears are all smiles after their win.

PAINTBALL: An exciting two-days of paintball was held in Bonville over the June long weekend, with top players from across Australia converging for a renowned tournament.

Hosted at Elite 1 Paintball, the RUSH Tournament featured prize money and trophies worth more than $4500.

Coffs Harbour team, Blade, performed extremely well, finishing second in the division one competition.

Raw X from Queensland took out first place.

Division two was taken out by local team Spice Bears, while division three was also taken out by a Coffs Coast team, Void.

Good news is arriving for fans of the sport, in NSW from July 1 the paintball gun will no longer classified as a prohibited weapon but as a paintball marker.

This means the age to play drops from 16 to 12; bringing it closer in line with WA and SA as well as the rest of the world where the legal age is 8-10.

The new rules will improve the quality of players as youngsters are able to start playing and training at a younger age.

Services NSW will take over the issuing of paintball marker licenses, freeing up NSW Police and Firearms Registry's valuable time to look after real firearms instead.

Paintball markers can still only be used at an approved paintball park.

Elite 1 Paintball runs three major tournaments throughout the year, with the next one to be staged in September.